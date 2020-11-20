École Saint-Joseph joins effort to scare hunger

2020 - ScareHunger

For several years, Wawa’s Northern Lights Ford dealership has held “Scares Hunder“ Campaign to collect non-perishable food items for Wawa’s Food Bank. This year, this initiative had to adapt to current health restrictions. Through their dedication, Ms. Danette Mathias and Ms. Lonna Rilley, Northern Lights Ford employees, this initiative was once again a great success.

Every Tuesday morning during the month of October, students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) were able to drop off their non-perishable food donations in a Ford van parked in the school’s parking lot. At the end of the campaign, students in Mr. Mark Szekely’s grade 9 class were able to join Ms. Mathias and Ms. Rilley at the food bank to ensure delivery of all donations collected by the École Saint-Joseph school community.

Congratulations to Loups and Chevaliers for their great participation in this community initiative. We would like to thank high school teacher Ms. Stephanie McGregor for organizing the food drive at the school, as well as Ms. Mathias and Ms. Rilley for supporting the school with her participation in this campaign. Together, we can scare hunger!