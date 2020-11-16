Morning News – November 16

Weather – Flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 57,959 58 10 48 0 Updated: November 15, 5:00 9.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford is asking all Ontarians only leave the house for essential reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association to make an announcement about preventing and controlling COVID-19 on farms at 10 a.m.

Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference to propose a solution to end the Liberal filibuster at Finance Committee over the WE scandal cover-up at 10:30 this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, and Christine Elliott, Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

The province is reducing the price of the popular seasonal day-use vehicle permits by up to 36 per cent and in addition, library users at participating branches can borrow a day-use vehicle permit, which will include free entry, and discount coupons for a future regular day-use vehicle permit to Ontario Parks.

“Getting outdoors and spending time in nature can have a profound positive impact on our health and well-being, and this has become even more evident during COVID-19,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Cost should not be a barrier to enjoying these important benefits, which is why we are helping to make Ontario Parks more affordable and accessible to all.”