APH announces COVID-19 Case #58

Published on: Nov 15, 2020 at 17:53
Algoma Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Case #58. This is a case of close contact to a confirmed case outside of Algoma. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|57,959
|58
|10
|48
|0
|Updated: November 15, 2020, 5:00 p.m.
Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days includd: Central and East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie and area. There are still no cases in North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River).
