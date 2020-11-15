APH announces COVID-19 Case #58

Breaking News

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Case #58. This is a case of close contact to a confirmed case outside of Algoma. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
57,959 58 10 48 0
Updated: November 15, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

 

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days includd: Central and East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie and area. There are still no cases in North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River).

 

