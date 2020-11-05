ÉS Saint-Joseph students complete geocache challenge!

Grade 9 students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) enrolled in the geography course recently participated in a “geocache” race. Mr. Kevin Auger, teacher at the school, painted rocks yellow before placing them in four different locations. Under each rock could be found the letters needed to form a word. Having learned to use a GPS to navigate, the students had to find exact points according to the clues given to them beforehand. All the teams took up the challenge and managed to decipher the word “tectonics”!