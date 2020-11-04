Importance Notice to all ADSB Families – Transition Day is Monday, November 16

Since September, we have received ongoing requests from families for changes to their child’s mode of learning. Accommodating such requests has caused and would continue to cause multiple changes such as change of teacher, change of classmates/cohort and change of classroom. As the Ministry asked School Boards to have a mid-term transition, we are planning a transition mid-November which, as outlined here, will prevent any further need to restructure classes this school year. Every time we reorganize, we have to collapse classes and shuffle students and staff, which jeopardizes everyone’s health, safety and well-being. This transition means there will be no further reorganizations, as face-to-face learners and virtual learners will be blended in the same class, assigned to their home school and can receive instruction synchronously by the same classroom teacher. We did not consider this option in August, as we were monitoring parent choice and our ability to accommodate both modes of learning. Staff will be utilizing both Edsby and Microsoft Teams to provide synchronous (in real time) and asynchronous (not in real time) instruction, materials and communications.

Having face-to-face and virtual learners assigned to one teacher, at one site, allows for the following benefits:

no further reorganizing of classes across the district

no cohort changes for students, thereby reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission for both students and staff

students can seamlessly learn virtually and/or face-to-face if ill or exhibiting symptoms

virtual learners will be able to maintain connections with the school, with peers and with the classroom teacher at their home school.

You have also likely heard that we have been experiencing a shortage of teachers due to trying to staff two systems (virtual and face-to-face) with one staff complement. Obviously, this is not sustainable, so this move will free up staff to continue to support absences, our system and the implementation of this transition in the short-term. Principals will be reaching out to parents of students with special education needs, to discuss the options and supports for virtual learning that will be available.

We note that for elementary students, Progress Reports will be going home in November, making it a natural point, from an assessment and evaluation standpoint, to reintegrate students. Teachers will use the evidence of learning from November to January, along with the Progress Report snapshot, to support their professional judgement for Reporting Period 1 in January. While we are not making a change at secondary at this time due to the need to continue with the Quadmester model until January, we will be re-evaluating the current model for second semester in February.

Transition Day – November 16th

To support this transition, November 16th will be a “Virtual Learning Day” for K-12 students, meaning ALL students in ADSB will be learning from home that day. This day will facilitate any classroom/grade changes needed, provide a natural break for secondary students into the next “Quadmester” and also allow time for teachers to revise their class lists and explore their class set-up in Microsoft Teams. Teachers will provide work to students on Friday, November 13th , for completion on Monday, and all teachers will have a “touch base time,” which is also an opportunity to explore Microsoft Teams together. For elementary students who opt to join, teachers will facilitate this from 1:30-2:00 on Monday, November 16th. For secondary students opting to join, they can connect with their morning teacher from 11:00-11:30 and their afternoon teacher from 2:00-2:30.

Our Commitment

There is no ideal or perfect solution for learning during this pandemic and we are looking for stability, flexibility and fluidity for all. We have been fortunate that we have not yet had a case or outbreak in our schools, however, we must all remain vigilant to keep our schools Covid-free and we know that we must be able to pivot to fully synchronous learning (whether for one class, a school or as a Board) overnight. As with any change, the process will not be perfect and we ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this transition, which we strongly believe is the most health-conscious decision.

This is not a long-term solution. We are all hoping for an end, sometime in 2021, to Covid-19, yet must find creative ways to make the best of this less-than-ideal environment. The decision to change our model was not taken lightly. We have discussed, at length, the pros and cons, and obviously feel this is the model that protects the health, safety and well-being of all, while providing stability and the best flexibility in learning modes.

Thank you for your understanding, partnership and cooperation. For further information, visit our website (www.adsb.on.ca) or contact the Principal at your child’s school.