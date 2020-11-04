Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 23rd Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 08 November 2020.
Joshua 24: 1-3a, 14-25         Joshua challenges the people to choose God.
Psalm 78: 1-7                          We will teach the next generation.
1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18     God will raise the dead.
Matthew 25: 1-13                 Parable of the 10 bridesmaids and the lamps.
To Ponder:    Where have you “sighted,” heard, felt, or experienced God this week ?
Gathering  Pentecost 2   2020  pg. 19 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison and Maria Reid are preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.  If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
