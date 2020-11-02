Breaking News

This is Treaties Recognition Week

What is a Treaty?
A Treaty is an agreement between Nations that determines the parameters of the relationship, and the obligations that each party has to each other. Treaties are the foundation of Canada, and are affirmed in the Constitution. Treaties do not mean First Nations surrendered their lands; they define a framework for co-existence and shared use of lands and resources and in most cases, affirm hunting and harvesting rights.
Learn more about the Robinson Huron Treaty: https://www.robinsonhurontreaty1850.com/history
