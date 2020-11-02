What is a Treaty?
A Treaty is an agreement between Nations that determines the parameters of the relationship, and the obligations that each party has to each other. Treaties are the foundation of Canada, and are affirmed in the Constitution. Treaties do not mean First Nations surrendered their lands; they define a framework for co-existence and shared use of lands and resources and in most cases, affirm hunting and harvesting rights.
Learn more about the Robinson Huron Treaty: https://www.robinsonhurontreaty1850.com/history
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- This is Treaties Recognition Week - November 2, 2020
- Case #44 in Sault Ste. Marie and area - November 1, 2020
- APH – Potential exposure on Ontario Northland Bus – affected individuals advised to monitor for symptoms UPDATED - October 30, 2020