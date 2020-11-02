East Algoma OPP investigate sudden death – post mortem today

On October 30, 2020, at approximately 5:54 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to an unresponsive person call at an establishment on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

A 34 year old person was found to be deceased at that location prior to emergency services arriving. The cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

A post mortem examination is expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie on November 2, 2020.