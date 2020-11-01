Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Timmins – Cochrane

Chapleau – Gogama

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Greater Sudbury & Vicinity

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

North Bay – West Nipissing

EC explains that a Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today, “Visibilities may be significantly reduced in snow and blowing snow as an Alberta Clipper moves through Northeastern Ontario today.”

Snow and wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected this afternoon and evening. Falling snow along with strong wind gusts will allow for blowing snow to occur and affect travel.

Conditions will improve later this evening.

There are no highway closures at this time, but weather conditions range from rain to snow and blowing snow throughout Northeastern Ontario. If you are travelling, drive safely and be prepared for poor driving conditions and possible highway closures.