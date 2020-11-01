The Wawa Pickleballers may have a winter pickleball venue. The organizers are working with “Wawa Recreation”, and have asked for a proposal to be presented at Council on November 3rd. Organizers are also planning to appeal to Recreation to paint courts on the arena floor for spring/summer once the ice is out.

In order for this information to be prepared for Council, your information must be sent by Monday, November 2nd at 12 Noon. Please email to [email protected], to be included in the proposal. The following information is suggested:

Is it important to you that we have a place to play pickleball this season? (with all COVID-19 precautions in place of course) Would you play 1, 2 or 3 times a week….? Your age (Only if you feel comfortable. They are asking for a user age demographic). Do you know anybody, including teenagers, you might bring in to play that didn’t participate last season? (just trying to guage numbers).

Please add any other comments you may have, including any testimonial as to your interest in the game and your own desire to establish a sustainable pickleball venue in Wawa.