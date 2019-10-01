Newly-formed Wawa Pickleball Club starts regular play 

The Wawa Pickleball Club now plays twice a week at Ecole Saint-Joseph, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pickleball, a fun, recreational court sport that is touted as the fastest growing sport in the world, borrows from badminton, tennis and ping pong to offer an activity that is teen- and senior-friendly, and all the way in between. All ages and abilities welcome.

If you don’t have a pickleball racquet and have never played, we will supply one and teach you the game. We play on badminton courts but with a low net 36 inches high. A pickleball racquet, usually made of wood, aluminum or graphite, resembles an oversized ping pong paddle. and a light plastic whiffle ball is used.

Next play date is Wednesday, October 2nd. You can find club updates on the Wawa Pickleball Club Facebook page. Knock on the exterior gym door at Ecole and we’ll welcome you in.

Many thanks to Lucille Vachon-Case, principal of Ecole Saint-Joseph, for her enthusiastic support.