Alyssa Turnbull – OPP offer reward

On April 14, 2020, 26-year-old Alyssa TURNBULL was reported missing in Nipigon, Ontario. Today, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is announcing that a reward is being offered in this case.

At the time of her disappearance, Alyssa was residing in Nipigon. Alyssa is described as 5’3″ (160 cm), 100 lbs (45 kg) with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes. She may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

Alyssa was last seen in Nipigon on or between March 23 and 25, 2020. For the last six months detectives from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been actively working to identify the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. The OPP have conducted numerous searches, interviewed dozens of people and collected several pieces of potential evidence.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin, Criminal Investigation Branch, Ontario Provincial Police explains “Alyssa was a vibrant young woman who was close with her family. We believe there are people out there who know what happened to her. I am hopeful that the reward offered today will encourage these people to come forward, so that we can bring this case to a conclusion and bring Alyssa home. It is our hope that the reward being announced today will help bring a resolution to Alyssa’s family.”

The Government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Alyssa Turnbull, or information resulting in locating her.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at:http://www.p3tips.com/273.