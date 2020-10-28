Between the Covers – October 28

New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; 1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, “Final Cut” by SJ Watson, “The Bourne Evolution” by Brian Freeman and “The Wife Who Knew Too Much” by Michele Campbell.

New movies are “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”, “In the Dark”, “Moll Flanders” all available in DVD as well as “Dr. Zhivago” available in Blu-Ray.

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! If you want to keep up with the Kardashian’s, we have People magazine and if you want to know what Trudeau and Trump are up to check out the McClean’s magazine. Also new is the magazine “Good Times” which is geared to seniors with some helpful tips on managing money and exercise and good nutrition. We have magazines for the cooks, the home decorators, the quilters and the fishermen. We also have a selection of French magazines. All you need is your library card.



Youth Pumpkin Carving Contest: Send in your pictures to [email protected] and win a prize package! Contest is open to kids of all ages! The Prize will be drawn on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am!

After School Programming: Join us on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome science experiments. We have the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool. Check it out!