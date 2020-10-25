Breaking News

Morning Road Conditions – October 25

Highway 17/519 at 8:30 a.m., On October 22nd, 2020.

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made and as weather changes in between road reports.

Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions when you are travelling. Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.

This data was posted at 8:18 a.m.

Highway Range Primary Condition Seconday Condition Visibility Drifting Last Updated
Highway 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Bare and wet road Good No 20-10-25 6:47 AM
From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake No Report 20-10-25 6:24 AM
From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Mobert to Marathon Bare and dry road Good 20-10-25 3:03 AM
Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
Highway 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 20-10-25 1:44 AM
Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 No Report 20-10-25 6:38 AM
Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
Highway 667 From Sultan to Highway 129 Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 20-10-25 1:44 AM
Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 20-10-25 1:44 AM
From Highway 144 to Shawmere River No Report 20-10-25 2:34 AM
From Timmins to Highway 144 Partly snow covered Good No 20-10-25 3:30 AM

 

Brenda Stockton
