Morning Road Conditions – October 25

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made and as weather changes in between road reports.
Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions when you are travelling. Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.
This data was posted at 8:18 a.m.
|Highway
|Range
|Primary Condition
|Seconday Condition
|Visibility
|Drifting
|Last Updated
|Highway 17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-25 6:47 AM
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|No Report
|20-10-25 6:24 AM
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Mobert to Marathon
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|20-10-25 3:03 AM
|Highway 519
|From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|Highway 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-10-25 1:44 AM
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|Highway 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|No Report
|20-10-25 6:38 AM
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|Highway 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-10-25 1:44 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-10-25 1:44 AM
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|No Report
|20-10-25 2:34 AM
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-10-25 3:30 AM
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning Road Conditions – October 25 - October 25, 2020
- Morning News – October 25 - October 25, 2020
- Survey to explore options for passenger rail & bus services between Toronto, North Bay, Timmins & Cochrane - October 24, 2020