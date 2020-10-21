SE OPP Wawa – Two charged with Breach & Unlawfully in a Dwelling

On October 14, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the scene of a break and enter on Tremblay Road near Wawa.

The investigation revealed that two people had been staying in a remote cabin without the owner’s permission. The pair was also on conditions not to communicate with one another.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., officers located one of the two involved parties and placed them under arrest. A 25-year-old person, from Kitchener, was charged with the following:

Unlawfully in Dwelling House, contrary to section 349(1) of the Criminal Code, and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, in December, 2020.

The second individual was located and arrested on October 15, 2020. A 27-year-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Unlawfully in Dwelling House, contrary to section 349(1) of the CC,

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC, and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.