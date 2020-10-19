Nipissing West OPP – Practice Safe Winter Driving Habits

Members of the Nipissing West Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists to practice safe winter driving habits. Snow and freezing temperatures have created some hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are reminded to completely clear the snow/ice off their vehicles and to ensure visibility in all directions before heading out onto the roadway. A buildup of snow on your vehicle and a foggy or iced windshield and/or windows can drastically reduce your visibility and it’s dangerous. The OPP remind drivers that it is their responsibility to take the time to properly clean off their vehicles and ensure to have a clear view to the front, sides and rear. Failing to do so may result in a fine of $110.

The following are a few simple things you can do to reduce the risk of a collision:

Give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination as traffic will be slower.

Ensure that you have completely brushed the snow and ice off your vehicle to allow a clear view of the roadway, this includes your headlights and tail lights.

Check your windshield wiper fluid levels and pack an extra jug in your car.

Drive according to the weather conditions – reduce your speed and increase your following distance to ensure you can stop safely if needed. Speed too fast for conditions is the most common cause of winter collisions.

Accelerate slowly and brake sooner to avoid spin outs – especially at intersections.

Check the weather forecast – it may be better to stay home.

Be a sober driver – Arrive Alive.

The Ontario Provincial Police encourages all motorists to practice safe and courteous driving habits to reduce the risk of preventable winter collisions.