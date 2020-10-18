Morning News – October 18

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 50,197 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 36 Updated: October 16, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



If you are traveling – Hwy 11 closed from Kenogami to Matheson due to a collision.

Two Toronto Hospitals have declared COVID-19 outbreaks: St. Joseph’s Hospital & two units at Toronto Western Hospital. 805 cases were reported in Ontario – Toronto (374), Peel Region (107), York Region (93); and Ottawa (70).