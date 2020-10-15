Wawa Curling Club Preparing for 2020/21 Season

All Leagues in the Wawa Curling Club are preparing to begin another season. As with all events during COVID 19, special rules are in place both for the Registration and for the Curling Club.
Registration will be held Monday, October 19th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, October 20th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
- Enter by the side door – East Side – Long hall into Curling Lounge
- COVID Rules Apply – Mask Required
- If you have a Locker – come prepared to clean out your Locker
Schedule:
Men’s – Mondays – Start 7:00 p.m.
Ladies – Tuesdays – Start 7:00 p.m.
Mixed – Thursdays – Start 7:00 p.m.
For more information please contact the organizer for the league you are interested in playing in:
Men’s Curling – Jim Hoffmann 856-7562
Ladies Curling – Danette Mathias 856-4432
Mixed Curling – Tom Terris 856-7257
