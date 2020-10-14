Happenings at First United Church – Twentieth Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 18 October 2020.

Exodus 33: 12-23 God speaks to Moses face to face as a friend..

Psalm 99 God is a ruler who delights in justice.

1 Thessalonians 1: 1-10 We always give thanks to God for you.

Matthew 22: 1-10 Give to God the things that are God’s..

To Ponder: To whom do you give your trust?

What qualities make you trust someone?

What makes God trustworthy?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 15 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.