Algoma University confirms case of COVID-19 at university

Algoma Public Health (APH) has recently confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 linked to an individual associated with the Sault Ste. Marie campus of Algoma University. The individual is currently isolating and Algoma University extends best wishes for a speedy and full recovery.

Public health officials have indicated that the risk of others in the Algoma University community contracting the virus in this situation is extremely low. University officials have worked closely with APH to identify individuals from the Algoma University community who may have come into contact with the confirmed case. To ensure confidentiality, those who have been identified as potential contacts are being contacted directly by APH.

As part of the University’s gradual Return to Campus (RTC) plan, Algoma has developed extensive COVID-19 pandemic protocols in consultation with local public health and government officials. Algoma University has implemented numerous preventative protocols including requirements for mandatory masks while in all public spaces on campus, strategies to ensure physical distancing throughout campus, controlled points of entry and exit, enhanced disinfecting procedures and cleaning schedules, restricted face-to-face meetings, and ensuring RTC training was provided to students, staff and faculty who enter the University.

Algoma University will continue to strictly follow APH direction as well as approved provincial and institutional protocols intended to support the health and well-being of all members of the communities we serve.

APH advice for all members of the Algoma University community remains as it does for everyone around the world. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing, stay home if you are sick, and get tested.