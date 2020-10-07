A burning learning project that gets students moving!

Lava Orientation: 1

Grade 2 students in Ms. Monique Gendron’s class at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) recently experienced a total transformation of their learning space. Quite a surprise awaited them since the classroom had been transformed into a large surface of lava.

The aim of this transformation was to reinforce the material studied in the classroom. Students were asked to walk around their transformed space without touching the lava in their quest to identify a proper or common name. Quite a burning challenge awaited the young students! And what motivation to succeed in differentiating common names from proper names without getting burned during contact with the flowing lava! Well done the students!