East Algoma OPP – September Detachment Report

The East Algoma (Blind River) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 286 calls for service during the month of September with the majority of calls being: 911/911 Hang Ups/Phone calls, Alarms, 7 Motor Vehicle Collisions, Police Assists, 10 Police Information, 11 Thefts, 44 Traffic Complaints, Weapons calls, Domestic, Family, and Neighbor Disputes, and Suspicious Persons. Blind River officers conducted 14 RIDE checks, 5 Marine patrols and took one Impaired Driver off our highways.

Blind River officers issued 126 Provincial Offence Notices for the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA), Liquor Licence Act (LLA) and the Cannabis Control Act (CCA):

85 Speeding. HTA

8 No Insurance and Fail to have Insurance Card. CAIA

6 Suspend Drive. HTA

4 Plates Not Authorized. HTA

3 Drive Motor Vehicle No Plate. HTA

3 Driver Fail to Surrender Licence. HTA

2 Follow Too Closely. HTA

1 Careless. HTA

1 Insecure Load. HTA

1 Fail to Stop on Right for Emergency Vehicle. HTA

1 Drive Left of Centre Line-Approaching Crest of Grade. HTA

1 Unsafe Move-Lane or Shoulder. HTA

1 Unnecessary Slow Driving. HTA

1 Drive Wrong Way – One Way Traffic. HTA

1 Fail to Surrender Permit for Trailer. HTA

1 Draw Trailer, No Plate. HTA

3 Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available. CCA

1 Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor. LLA

2 Being Intoxicated in Public Place. LLA

The East Algoma (Elliot Lake) Detachment of the OPP responded to 392 calls for service during the month of September with the majority of calls being: Assaults, Bail Violations, 11 Frauds, Harassments, 11 Mental Health calls, 12 Mischiefs, 7 Motor Vehicle Collisions, 15 Noise Complaints, 13 Police Assists, 12 Police Information, 10 Prevent Breach of Peace, Property Related, 13 Thefts/Shoplifts, 9 Threats, 19 Traffic Complaints, Landlord Tennant Problems, 12 Domestics, 12 Suspicious Persons, Suspicious Vehicles, 22 Neighbor Disputes, and Family Disputes. Elliot Lake Officers conducted 4 RIDE checks, 3 Marine patrols and took two impaired drivers off our highways.

Elliot Lake officers issued 40 Provincial Offence Notices for the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA), Trespass to Property Act (TPA), Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and Elliot Lake Municipal By-Laws:

25 Speeding. HTA

4 Disobey Stop Sign. HTA

1 Fail to Surrender Permit. HTA

1 No Validated Permit. HTA

1 Stunt Driving. HTA

2 Fail to Produce Insurance Card. CAIA

2 Enter Premises When Entry Prohibited TPA

1 Littering Prohibited EPA

3 Garbage By-Law

The East Algoma (Thessalon) Detachment of the OPP responded to 224 calls for service during the month of September with the majority of calls being: 911/911 Hang Ups/Phone calls, Alarms, 11 Break and Enters, 13 Motor Vehicle Collisions, 15 Police Information, 24 Traffic Complaints, Suspicious Persons, Suspicious Vehicles, Neighbor Disputes and Family Disputes. Officers conducted 10 RIDE checks and three Marine Patrols.

Thessalon officers issued 46 Provincial Offence Notices for the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA), Trespass to Property Act (TPA) and Municipal By-Law Act.

29 Speeding HTA

3 Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle HTA

1 Careless HTA

1 Passenger -Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt HTA

1 Turn Not in Safety HTA

1 Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle HTA

1 Drive Motor Vehicle No Permit

Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) charges:

1 No Directional Signals HTA

1 Improper Brakes on Trailer-CMV HTA

1 Insecure Load-CMV HTA

1 Over Weight Vehicle…kg Class A Highway HTA

1 Drive Motor Vehicle -No Licence HTA

1 Over Weight Two Axle Group…kg Class A Highway-Lifetable Axle Deployed Improperly HTA

3 Fail to Have Insurance Card CAIA

1 Enter Premises When Entry Prohibited

The OPP relies on the public to report crime and impaired driving. We would like to thank the public for reporting traffic complaints as the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads and waterways.