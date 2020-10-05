CMHA Kenora, OPP to launch new mental health and addictions mobile crisis response program

A new partnership between Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Kenora Branch and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Detachment will provide more effective and appropriate responses to mental health and addictions-related crisis calls across the lifespan from youth to seniors, as well as reduce interactions with emergency departments and the justice system by directing more individuals to the right supports in the community.

This new partnership, known as the Kenora Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), will see a CMHA mental health nurse embedded within the Kenora OPP detachment who accompanies a specially-trained officer on mental health and addictions-related police calls. The Kenora MCRT is set to launch Nov. 2.

The Kenora MCRT is the first mobile crisis program in the region to support individuals across the lifespan. It will operate on a rotational shift which will include two day shifts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as two evening shifts from noon to midnight. These hours will complement existing community crisis services to provide coverage seven days a week combined. The Kenora OPP responded to 308 mental health and addictions-related calls in 2019 and 208 through mid-September in 2020.

In the Kenora MCRT, the mental health nurse and police officer will work as a team to:

Assess, triage, de-escalate and provide resources to individuals in a mental health or addictions-related crisis

Divert individuals from unnecessary hospital emergency department visits and involvement with the justice system

Mitigate strain on police resources

Determine appropriate links to community services

Improve individual and caregiver experiences

Decrease stigma of individuals living with mental health and/or addictions issues

Build and maintain effective partnerships between police services and health care agencies

“Events across Canada and the United States in recent months have shone a light on an urgent need for respectful, compassionate, informed responses to mental health crisis calls,” said Kenora OPP Inspector and Detachment Commander Jeff Duggan. “We see this new mobile crisis partnership with CMHA Kenora as an opportunity to equip our detachment with the right tools to bring appropriate crisis care to the people in our community who need it.”

“This collaboration between the OPP and CMHA Kenora is a natural fit that will make our community safer,” said CMHA Kenora Executive Director Sara Dias. “This joint response initiative will get people the right support through direct connections to community resources. We believe this will provide mental health and addictions care providers the profile and presence they need to help people build resilience, prevent relapse and support more individuals before they reach a crisis. Putting people into appropriate care systems will lead to better outcomes and a mentally healthier community overall.”

Individuals who may be experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis can access crisis services in Kenora by calling Kenora Rainy River District Crisis Response Services at 1-866-888-8988, contacting the non-emergent line at 1-888-310-1122, or dialing 911.

About Canadian Mental Health Association, Kenora Branch

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Kenora Branch is dedicated to providing responsive recovery-oriented mental health services through treatment, rehabilitation, support and the involvement of consumers, family members and stakeholders in a community-based setting. CMHA Kenora offers a range of programs and services, from awareness campaigns, to training workshops, to emergency and supportive housing, to crisis response services. Its vision is mentally healthy people living with dignity in a caring and inclusive society.

About the Ontario Provincial Police, Kenora Detachment

The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police covers an area that includes the City of Kenora and the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls. Our vision is safe communities, a secure Ontario. Our mission is to serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety. Our values include serving with pride, professionalism and honour, interacting with respect, compassion and fairness, and leading with integrity, honesty and courage.