STEIN, Alexei Bethany “Lex”

Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the young age of 18 years. Cherished daughter of Erin Bishop and Tyler Stein (Carolle). Loving sister of Jessy, Jane-Rose, Chloé and Sophie. Loving granddaughter of Duane and Kathy Bishop and Ken and Judy Stein. Great granddaughter of Mary Sabados and predeceased by her other great grandparents. Precious niece of Christopher Bishop (Michelle), Jordan Stein (Nina Taver), and Jesse Stein. Alexei will be remembered by her extended family and by her friends.

A private family funeral service was held. Family and friends are invited to a come and go Celebration of her Life held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. (Due to Covid-19 the number of visitors at one time may be restricted. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in place).

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa