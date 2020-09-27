Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Cancelled for 2021

An embargoed media release was posted to the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby fb page at mid-Saturday. The text is below, after receiving the same from from Derby Officials later that day.

“The 30th annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby will be postponed until March 2022, Derby Board officials stated today.

The WIFD has always operated with 4 prime purposes. The first 3 are to promote fishing, tourism and economic development in the Municipality of Wawa, District of Algoma and surrounding area, but it is the 4th purpose, to promote quality of life in Wawa and surroundings, that has become the highest concern. Because of the continuing uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, the Board has no choice but to postpone the 30th anniversary of the Derby for one year for the safety of our community. Also, as this current situation is so challenging, the financial risk of attempting to hold the Derby in 2021 could spell the end of the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, something that the Board wants to avoid at all costs.

The 2020 Derby was a great success. Over 1300 fishermen enjoyed fishing, meals, dancing and generally connecting with friends during the first weekend of March. The Board looks forward to celebrating the 30th Derby in 2022 in an even more special way.”