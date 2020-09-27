Morning News – September 27

Weather – Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 35,556 Positive 32 Negative 34,329 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 25, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 26. There are currently no active fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with an area near Bancroft showing a high hazard today.

From September 25th – no updates are provided by the MNRF until September 28th: There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 25. At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low to moderate.