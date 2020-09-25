SAH 50/50 – Issues Warning after Imposter claims to sell tickets

This morning a phone call was brought to our attention from one of our avid supporters. The phone call was from an individual claiming to be selling our SAHF 50/50 tickets. She thankfully saw through it.

We will never ‘cold call’ you to sell you a ticket.

We do make phone calls to support those having issues, but any person claiming to sell tickets is a scam.

We have been working with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service to ensure that no one has been affected and that our community is aware of this criminal behaviour.

Please rest assured that all tickets purchased online are not affected. If you were contacted by this individual and believe you may have been scammed, leave a detailed message at 705-759-3816 or email us directly at [email protected].

If you are ever called and asked to provide personal or payment information over the phone, you are well within your rights to hang up and call the business back at their publically listed phone number. Ours is 705-759-3848.

We will continue to be diligent to keep you safe as we fundraise to support our local hospital.

Remember, tickets are ONLY available online at www.soo5050.ca.

Your support is helping raise essential dollars to support our local healthcare. We need your support now more than ever.

Thank you for your tremendous support! Stay safe.