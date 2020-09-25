Humber College and Sault College Partner to Deliver New Engineering Degree

During a Zoom presentation, between Humber & Sault Colleges, and media at noon, the announcement was made that Humber College & Sault College will be delivering a new engineering degree in Sault Ste. Marie.

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities began by acknowledging being on the lands of the Huron, Robinson – Superior Treaty, and Garden River First Nation. He spoke of growing up in Northern Ontario, and being able to stay home in his adult life, eventually this led to his joining municipal, then provincial politics, and beginning a family in the Soo. He began a program called “Home to Stay” hosting 5,000 students with 60 employers in the Soo area. At that time there was a skills gap identified in engineering. The announcement today, that he is very proud to announce will help with that. Beginning in 2022, Humber College will deliver a Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics program at Sault College. This program focuses on the engineering of both electrical and mechanical systems, and also includes a combination of robotics, electronics, computer, telecommunications, systems, control, and product engineering.

Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College, thanked the Minister for the announcement of this most momentous initiative in Sault College’s history. This means that students can stay in their home community of Sault Ste. Marie, receive an education and work locally when they graduate. He thanked Humber College for helping with this initiative, and the Ontario government for working together to bring this initiative to life. “As a College, we continuously strive to make education more accessible for learners. Through innovation and collaboration this becomes possible. This degree fosters a unique opportunity for those living in Sault Ste. Marie and for those who want to experience everything our College and City has to offer,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Graduates of the Engineering – Mechatronics program will be highly qualified with hands-on and in-depth skills and knowledge for this emerging field, building a strong foundation for a successful career and strengthening the workforce and economy both locally and beyond. On behalf of Sault College, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Honourable Minister Romano for supporting our College and community with this important initiative and to Humber College for their strong partnership as we continue to transform higher education.”