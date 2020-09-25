COVID-19 test and testing location information

Get tested at an assessment centre if you:
- are showing COVID-19 symptoms
- have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or notified through the COVID Alert app
- are a resident or work in a setting that has a covid 19 outbreak, as informed by your local public health unit
- are a resident or work in an at-risk setting, such as a long-term care home, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
At a pharmacy
Starting September 25, get tested for covid 19 at a participating pharmacy only if you are both:
- not showing symptoms
- a resident or work in an at-risk setting, such as a long-term care home, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
You will need to call a participating pharmacy to book an appointment.
When visiting an assessment centre or participating pharmacy, follow public health measures, including wearing a face covering and maintain physical distance from people outside your household or social circle.
If you think you’ve been exposed to covid 19 but the above criteria does not apply to you, speak with your health care provider. Continue to follow public health measures, including wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently and maintaining physical distance from people outside your household or social circle.
Find a location where you can get tested for covid 19.
About testing
If you can, please bring your Ontario health card.
Some testing locations may require you to book an appointment first or have certain restrictions (for example, some are unable to test young children).
When to go to the emergency department instead
You should call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest emergency department if you are currently experiencing:
- severe difficulty breathing (struggling for each breath, can only speak in single words)
- severe chest pain (constant tightness or crushing sensation)
- feeling confused or unsure of where you are
- losing consciousness
For infants under 3 months
Call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if your child:
- has a fever
- is having trouble breathing
- appears unwell
For infants and children over 3 months
Call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if your child has any of the following symptoms:
- fever longer than 7 days
- fever with a rash
- has a compromised (weakened) immune system with a fever
- breathing faster than usual or trouble breathing
- bluish skin colour
- not drinking enough fluids
- not waking up or not interacting
- is so irritable that they do not want to be held
- constant vomiting
After you have been tested
After you have been tested for covid 19, you can access your test results online.
If you are having trouble accessing your results online or do not have internet access, you should contact the clinician or the testing location who ordered your test or your primary care provider.
