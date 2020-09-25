COVID-19 test and testing location information

Get tested at an assessment centre if you:

are showing COVID-19 symptoms

have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or notified through the COVID Alert app

are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 covid 19 outbreak, as informed by your local public health unit

At a pharmacy

Starting September 25, get tested for COVID-19covid 19 at a participating pharmacy only if you are both:

not showing symptoms

a resident or work in an at-risk setting, such as a long-term care home, homeless shelter or other congregate setting

You will need to call a participating pharmacy to book an appointment.

When visiting an assessment centre or participating pharmacy, follow public health measures, including wearing a face covering and maintain physical distance from people outside your household or social circle.

If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19covid 19 but the above criteria does not apply to you, speak with your health care provider. Continue to follow public health measures, including wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently and maintaining physical distance from people outside your household or social circle.

Find a location where you can get tested for COVID-19covid 19.

About testing

If you can, please bring your Ontario health card.

Some testing locations may require you to book an appointment first or have certain restrictions (for example, some are unable to test young children).

When to go to the emergency department instead

You should call 9119-1-1 or go to your nearest emergency department if you are currently experiencing:

severe difficulty breathing (struggling for each breath, can only speak in single words)

severe chest pain (constant tightness or crushing sensation)

feeling confused or unsure of where you are

losing consciousness

For infants under 3 months

Call 9119-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if your child:

has a fever

is having trouble breathing

appears unwell

For infants and children over 3 months

Call 9119-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if your child has any of the following symptoms:

fever longer than 7 days

fever with a rash

has a compromised (weakened) immune system with a fever

breathing faster than usual or trouble breathing

bluish skin colour

not drinking enough fluids

not waking up or not interacting

is so irritable that they do not want to be held

constant vomiting

After you have been tested

After you have been tested for COVID-19covid 19, you can access your test results online.

If you are having trouble accessing your results online or do not have internet access, you should contact the clinician or the testing location who ordered your test or your primary care provider.