Morning News – September 24

Weather – Clearing this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle before morning. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 34,711 Positive 32 Negative 33,617 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 21, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 23. Chapleau 12 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. This fire is located north of Wakami Lake Provincial Park.There are no other active fires in the Northeast region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate, with areas near Pembroke and Bancroft showing a high hazard today.

There was one new forest fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 23. Sioux Lookout 55 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located on an island on Minnitaki Lake, approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. Two fires have been declared out. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with an area of high hazard along the Minnesota border.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario and Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response, Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, Chief, Medical Microbiology, Public Health Ontario Laboratory, will hold a media briefing on COVID-19 testing at 11 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 12 Noon at Queen’s Park.