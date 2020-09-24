APH Confirms 32nd Case of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Last night Algoma Public Health confirmed that there is a 32nd case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.

Case 32 is from International travel, and the person is self-isolating. They were tested on September 19th, and APH informed the public late Wednesday evening (September 23rd, 2020). Looking at APH’s confirmed cases by area of residence, shows that this case is located in the Sault Ste. Marie & Area which includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, and Sault Ste. Marie.

APH continues to state, “All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure. Indoor private gatherings are limited to 10 people or less by law. Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Algoma and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”