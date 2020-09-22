Crime Stoppers & OPP are looking for help in thefts at Hawk Air’s Easey Lake Camps

Crime Stoppers and the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police are requesting your assistance in identifying suspects involved in an incident of theft.
Sometime between July 8, 2020, and August 14, 2020, unknown suspects attended Easey Lake, north of Missinaibi where Hawk Air owns two camps.
The suspects attended the Hawk Air camps where they removed
- 14ft aluminum boat
- 2 – 12V car batteries
- Charge Controller for solar panels
- 3 Cruise-A-Day tanks
- 6 Cruise-A-Day gas lines
The approximate value is $6,500.00. If you can identify the suspects and your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Call Crime Stoppers at (705) 942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click the “Submit a Tip” button found on our website www.saultcrimestoppers.com or download the P3 app.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Connecting People in Central Algoma with the Mental Health and Addictions Supports - September 22, 2020
- ONWA to become RNAO Best Practice Spotlight Organization - September 22, 2020
- Date set for Judicial Review of Ontario government’s refusal to conduct an EA for Northern Ontario FMP’s - September 22, 2020