Morning News – September 19

Weather – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 33,913 Positive 30 Negative 32,670 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 18, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 18. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 18. At the time of this update there was one active fire in the region. It is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with pockets of low hazard scattered across the region.

The Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie will be receiving $95,000 from the Rural Economic Development Program to help with infrastructure improvement. Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano explained that this funding will help protect and preserve the history of this building. The funding represents one-third of the cost of the project to complete foundation work, replace windows, sills and shutters and masonry work on the chimney and front stairs. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!