Morning News – September 17

Weather – Increasing cloudiness this morning. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low minus 2 with frost.

Frost Advisory – Frost advisory and special weather statement in effect for most of Northern Ontario this morning and on Friday morning as temperatures are expected to once again dip to near or below the freezing mark.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 33,385 Positive 29 Negative 32,264 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 16, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There was one new fire confirmed in the Northeast Region, Wawa 16 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 12 km northeast of Lochalsh along the southern shore of Easey Lake. There are thirteen other active fires across the region, all of which are being observed.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 16. At the time of this update, there was one active fire being observed in the Northwest Region. One of the season’s notable fires, Nipigon 45, was declared out today. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate to low in the Northwest Region with areas of high hazard conditions in Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

CBC is reporting that there are concerns that Ontario’s contact tracing is not as effective as they would like in determining how COVID-19 cases are shared. 54% of the active cases the method of exposure either unknown, missing or labelled as “no epidemiological link,” which means it’s being spread in the community. Contact tracing is when the infected person is queried as to where they have been and who they have been in contact with. Although this is very effective – it also relies on people’s memories as to where and what they have been doing for the past 14 or so days. Wawa-news would suggest that the COVID-19 app is a good idea to help with contact – especially if you are living in an area where there is more COVID-19 cases.

If you must travel – Air Canada has announced that it is including complimentary COVID-19 emergency medical & quarantine insurance for eligible customers booking round-trip international flights. The coverage, available for new bookings made in Canada from September 17 until October 31, 2020, inclusive, provides emergency medical and quarantine insurance designed to give customers added confidence when booking flights and travelling abroad.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1:30 today.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!