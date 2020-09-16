FONOM Supports Starlink for Northern Ontario

FONOM’s Board of directors supports satellite internet access to bring improved services to Northern Ontario.

The Board adopted a resolution during a recent meeting in Hearst, held both electronically and in-person, supporting Starlink, a satellite internet service that’s being developed by Space Exploration Technologies Corporation’s (SpaceX).

The Resolution also calls on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to permit and expand the company a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) license.

“We know today our citizens require greater connectivity than 50/10 megabits per second,” said FONOM President Danny Whalen. “FONOM believes that the Starlink program is our best option.”

Discussions surrounding broadband and connectivity and advancing technologies dominated much of the meeting as FONOM looks to work with other municipal organizations and governments to bring improved Internet services to its 110 member communities. The FONOM executive will now be communicating with its partners to seek additional support for the Starlink program.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included Ontario Provincial Police governance and Ontario’s Blue Box system support. The Board also explored how it can support industry and business in the North in a post-pandemic world. The Board also welcomed the announcement of the start of the Côté Gold Project, near Gogama, noting it demonstrates the vital role of Northern Ontario in the provincial and national economies.

FONOM is an association of some 110 districts/municipalities/cities/towns in Northeastern Ontario mandated to work for the betterment of municipal the government in Northern Ontario and to strive for improved legislation respecting local government in the North. It is a membership-based association that draws its members from northeastern Ontario and is governed by an 11-member board.