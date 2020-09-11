Morning News – September 11

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight A few clouds. Low 8.

Frost advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Frost is possible this morning across portions of northern Ontario. Ground temperatures may fall to near or below freezing under clear skies. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 26,960 Positive 29 Negative 26,615 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 10, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 10. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the region today.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 10. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard in the districts of Fort Frances and Dryden.

It has been 19 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project in Gogama at 10:30.