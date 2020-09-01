Winner Announced for SAHF Online 50/50 Draw

On August 31st at 11 am, Betty-Jo (Joey) Harris, of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, won $180,750 in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) August electronic and online 50/50 draw. Her lucky number (J-5492780) was drawn electronically, and she was contacted immediately.

Joey has been purchasing her tickets since the spring. Her cheque will be the largest single payment made in the history of this draw, previous large winners have split or won as groups. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was at work and I had to leave. There was no way I could concentrate so I packed up and took the afternoon off.” said Joey. “I just love supporting a great local cause. I see these massive monthly prizes and they seem surreal. People were winning so much cash and our hospital getting the support it needs, so great!”

Joey was reading about bad things supposed to happen in the world on August 28th, so she decided to tempt fate. “I waited to make my purchase that day. I thought it sounded like a special day and some good has to happen with all that bad.” joked Joey. “Now I plan to help out some family, put some in savings, do a little reno to my home and treat myself with a new car. August 28th wasn’t so bad!”

For three straight months, the SAHF 50/50 has awarded monthly prizes over $175,000 to each of the lucky winners. “It’s a very positive trend to award such large monthly prizes. We are raising a portion of what we need each year from our local raffles,” said Teresa Martone, Executive Director of Sault Area Hospital Foundation. “Our supporters were surveyed this month and chosen where the proceeds will go. With August and September’s proceeds, we will purchase five new ventilators for the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and ICU (intensive care unit) at Sault Area Hospital. It’s incredible news and will impact the care our dedicated healthcare staff can deliver.”

Proceeds from these 50/50 draws are used to purchase the critical medical equipment Sault Area Hospital needs to deliver outstanding care. Over $660,000 has been raised to date. “Lotteries are a part of an overall fundraising mix to help us in getting closer to support the $5 million needed annually. With the funds raised, we are purchasing equipment for Sault Area Hospital to replace aging equipment, advance the care delivered locally and innovate to meet future needs.”

Tickets for SAHF’s September’s 50/50 draw are already on sale. New this month, we have introduced early bird draws called ‘$1000 Thursdays’. On select Thursdays at 11 AM, a lucky winner will receive a $1000 prize package. At the time of purchase, that ticket will be eligible for all upcoming draws including the grand prize at the end of the month. Full details on www.soo5050.ca. Each prize includes $500 cash and gift cards supporting local businesses. This month’s early bird prizes include:

Early Bird Draw #1 – September 3 at 11 am – $500 Cash + $250 Tamar Trends Gift Card + $250 Soo Mill Gift Card

Early Bird Draw #2 – September 10 at 11 am – $500 Cash + $250 Eye Deal Optical Gift Card + $250 Freshii Gift Card

Early Bird Draw #3 – September 17 at 11 am – $500 Cash + $250 Esso McDougall Energy Gift Card + $250 Algoma Bicycle Company

Early Bird Draw #4 – September 24 at 11 am – $500 Cash + $250 Quattro Gift Card + $250 IDA Drug Mart Gift Card

Each month will offer gift cards from local businesses to support our community. The grand prize is growing with every purchase. Tickets will be available for purchase until September 29th at 9 PM, and the draw will take place on September 30th at 11 am.

SAHF 50/50 is supported by SooToday.com and Village Media, who are dedicated to making a difference in our community.

SAHF 50/50 tickets can be purchased by anyone 18+ years old within the province of Ontario at www.soo5050.ca.

On behalf of the entire community, thank you to all who continue to support. When our hospital is able to purchase equipment like this, we all win.

August Licence #11959 | September Licence #12188

Sales close September 29th at 9 PM SHARP,

and the draw takes place on September 30th at 11 AM.

