Men’s Night Golf – August 20

118 Players

1st FLIGHT: Michael White, Chris Brunett, Rob Noel – 5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Jeremi Lord, Jason Rouleau – 3 under par 33

3rd FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden – 2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: John Scott, Kevin Fellinger, Al Hardy – 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Dave Hall, Gillies Pelletier, Blair Mills – even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Chris Crack, Kim Belisle, Frank Desmoulin – 1 over par 37

7th FLIGHT: Steve Duchesne, Nelson Duchesne, – 2 over par 38

8th FLIGHT: Cameron Moore, Cooper Moore, Bradley Case – 3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Tony Thomas

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Chris Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Luc Belanger

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Chris Buckell

Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Bill Matheson

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Derek Hardy

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Brandon Case

RD Yard Care $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mike Belanger

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Dave Jennings

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Anders Dereski

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: John Simon

Winner of Cash Draw $59.00: Brandon Case

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,185.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($474.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Eric Levesque, Cliff Ingham, Rob Vernier, Jason Rouleau, Dave Hall, Rod Lamming – Putt off will happen on August 27th.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Adam & Eve – Couples Night. Friday August 28th. This is booking up fast, so please sign up asap with your entry fee and don’t miss this rare occasion to play with your better half… There are only 2 spots left as of Saturday morning!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.