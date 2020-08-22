Men’s Night Golf – August 20

118 Players
1st FLIGHT: Michael White, Chris Brunett, Rob Noel – 5 under par 31
2nd FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Jeremi Lord, Jason Rouleau – 3 under par 33
3rd FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden – 2 under par 34
4th FLIGHT: John Scott, Kevin Fellinger, Al Hardy – 1 under par 35
5th FLIGHT: Dave Hall, Gillies Pelletier, Blair Mills – even par 36
6th FLIGHT: Chris Crack, Kim Belisle, Frank Desmoulin – 1 over par 37
7th FLIGHT: Steve Duchesne, Nelson Duchesne, – 2 over par 38
8th FLIGHT: Cameron Moore, Cooper Moore, Bradley Case – 3 over par 39
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Tony Thomas
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Chris Buckell
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Luc Belanger
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Chris Buckell
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Bill Matheson
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Derek Hardy
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Brandon Case
RD Yard Care $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mike Belanger
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Dave Jennings
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Anders Dereski
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: John Simon
Winner of Cash Draw $59.00: Brandon Case
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,185.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($474.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Eric Levesque, Cliff Ingham, Rob Vernier, Jason Rouleau, Dave Hall, Rod Lamming – Putt off will happen on August 27th.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Adam & Eve – Couples Night. Friday August 28th. This is booking up fast, so please sign up asap with your entry fee and don’t miss this rare occasion to play with your better half… There are only 2 spots left as of Saturday morning!
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
