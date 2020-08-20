FONOM was pleased to participate in the 2020 AMO Conference

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference just finished, and members of the FONOM board were pleased to participate over the three-day event. It was an opportunity for us to share and learn with our municipal colleagues from across the province. AMO and its partners did a great job in hosting this virtual event, and the plenary and concurrent sessions were varied and of benefit to our membership.

We look forward to meeting in person next year with the City of London as our host.

FONOM wishes to thank all that let their name stand for election to the AMO Board of Directors. We congratulate Mayor Roger Sigouin, Councillor Randy Hazlett, Councillor Deb McIntosh and AMO’s Past President Mayor Jamie McGarvey.

Some of the FONOM board also had an opportunity to virtually meet with Premier Ford’s cabinet members to discuss issues of importance to municipalities in northeastern Ontario. We discussed the governance of OPP Detachments and the current five Health Units in the Northeast and once they transition. We talked about promoting Northern Ontario economic development, with a post-pandemic lens as a healthy place to grow one’s business.

We also had a lengthy discussion about broadband. Even with the funding previously disbursed and the currently allocated funding, all agreed more is needed. No one community, association, or province will be able to tackle this issue. It is apparent the FONOM will have to join with others to work tirelessly together, to build a National Broadband Initiative.

We look forward to partnering with municipalities, municipal associations not only in Ontario but across the country. We must work side by side with provincial governments when talking with not only the federal government but the CRTC and telecommunications companies as well. President Danny Whalen stated, “that only together will reliable, strong broadband be provided to communities and citizens across the country” and “we look forward to linking arms with Minister’s Scott, Clark & Rickford to get you connected.”