SSM – Perrys’ Great Northern Gun & Bow Shop

Perrys’ Great Northern Gun & Bow Shop

Website

1325 Great Northern Road

Sault Sainte Marie, ON

(705) 759-8346

Perrys’ is pleased to offer a wide variety of products by all the major manufacturers, for a number of different shooting disciplines such as handgun, shotgun, or small and large bore rifle. Perrys’ caters to hunters, recreational shooters, and tactical shooters. There are firearm brands such as Browning, Remington, Winchester, Tikka, Sako, Weatherby, Savage, Ruger, Mossberg, CZ, Smith and Wesson and more. We stock all of the accessories you may need for all of your hunting or shooting desires. And if we don’t have a product in stock, we’re happy to order it in for our customers.