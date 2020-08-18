SSM – Feeding your Soul Cafe & Catering

Feeding your Soul Cafe & Catering:

Facebook Link

Website

96 White Oak Drive East

Sault Ste. Marie Ontario

(705) 943-1685

Feeding Your Soul Café opened it’s doors on September 13th, 2017 and has continued to grow with eat in, takeout, delivery and off site catering options. Using only the freshest ingredients from local producers and our café garden located onsite.