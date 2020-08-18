Feeding your Soul Cafe & Catering:
96 White Oak Drive East
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario
(705) 943-1685
Feeding Your Soul Café opened it’s doors on September 13th, 2017 and has continued to grow with eat in, takeout, delivery and off site catering options. Using only the freshest ingredients from local producers and our café garden located onsite.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- SSM – Mane Street Salon, Spa, Cafe & AirBnB - August 18, 2020
- SSM – Feeding your Soul Cafe & Catering - August 18, 2020
- SSM – Perrys’ Great Northern Gun & Bow Shop - August 18, 2020