The Great Escape Dream Draw is Back and Going Digital!

Algoma Family Services (AFS) Foundation is proud to announce the return of the annual Great Escape Dream Draw throughout Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District. This year marks the 24th Anniversary.

Due to concerns involving Covid-19 the draw had been delayed from its original draw date in May. With Covid-19 still in mind The Great Escape Dream Draw has moved to an online platform for the first year ever.

Tickets are now exclusively on sale online at www.afsfoundationraffle.ca. Tickets are still just $20 each.

The Great Escape Dream Draw includes a chance to win a prize package of a brand new Jayco Jayflight 29RKS Travel Trailer and a Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4×4 XLT Truck valued at over $120,000 or the option of a lump sum cash prize of $85,000. The prize package is proudly supplied by local businesses Christie’s RV and Maitland Ford Lincoln and don’t miss out on your chance to win of 15 other prizes totaling $10,000.

This year we’ve included an “Early Bird Draw” taking place August 25th, 2020. Five lucky winners who purchase their tickets before the Early Bird Draw Date of August 25th 2020 will take home $1000.

The Grand Prize Draw will take place September 29th, 2020 along with the remaining cash prizes draws; 10 draws for $500. Tickets are sold under licence #11872.

The Foundation has made a commitment to Algoma Family Services to provide funding for early intervention and prevention programs no longer funded by the Ministry of Children and Youth Services or are provided with very little funding. All proceeds from this draw will help fund children and youth mental health programs and services by AFS.