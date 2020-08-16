Premier, Provincial and Municipal Leaders Meet Online for 2020 AMO Conference

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will be among key speakers featured on the first day of the 2020 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) annual conference. The AMO conference opens Monday August 17 and will run to August 19. It will be offered entirely online – a first in the more than 120-year history of the event.

The 2020 AMO Conference is Canada’s most comprehensive gathering of government leaders since the global pandemic began. More than 1,300 people will participate through a custom-made online platform.

“COVID-19 has changed our world. We need the AMO conference now, more than ever. As always, it provides the opportunity to come together, to learn from one another, and to find solutions to pressing challenges,” said AMO President Jamie McGarvey, Mayor of Parry Sound.

In addition to the Premier and Minister Elliott, participants will also hear from AMO President McGarvey on Monday. Other keynote speakers during the conference include Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steven Clark, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath (Leader of the Official Opposition), new Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

This year AMO is partnering with TVO and the team at The Agenda with Steve Paikin, TVO’s flagship current affairs program, to deliver aspects of the conference and to expand its reach.

The conference program features more than 40 speakers, sessions and workshops, covering topics such as COVID-19, municipal services and economic recovery; long-term care; broadband internet quality and coverage across Ontario; diversity, equality and women in leadership; building strong relationships with Indigenous communities; climate change; waste management and the transition to full producer responsibility; and much more. Program details are available at www.amo.on.ca.

Conference delegates will elect a new President and Board. Municipal staff and elected officials will take part in 460 online delegation meetings with provincial ministries. Provincial ministers will also answer questions submitted by municipal elected officials in three separate forums.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’spolitical system.

Source – Association of Municipalities of Ontario