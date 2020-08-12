Happenings at Wawa First United Church – August 12

It is the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 16, 2020.

Genesis 45: 1-15 Joseph is reunited with his brothers.

Psalm 133 How pleasant it is when God’s people are together.

Romans 11: 1-2a, 29-32 God has not rejected the Hebrews.

Matthew 15: (10-20), 21-28 A Canaanite mother challenges Jesus

To Ponder: When has someone challenged your beliefs in a way that was uncomfortable for you but that also brought greater wisdom into your life?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 21 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.