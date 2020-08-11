East Algoma OPP – Guelph Police would like help in locating a Missing Male

On August 11, 2020, the Guelph Police Service contacted the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) requesting assistance in locating a missing male that may be in or travelling through our area.

The Guelph Police Service is trying to locate Mr. Jad CRAWFORD. CRAWFORD is 49 years-of-age and from the City of Guelph, Ontario. He is operating a silver 2014 Kia Forte with Ontario Licence Plate BHEA 552. He was last seen on August 10, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., driving westbound on Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212. Press zero to speak with a Dispatcher to provide the information. Please do not approach the vehicle but please do contact local police or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.