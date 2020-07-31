Shop, Taste, Experience Local and WIN

Buy Algoma, Buy Local wants you to jump in your car and hit The Local Food Trail- a self-guided local food adventure! With chances to win three grand prizes, this food adventure provides extra incentive to support local. From August 1st to September 30th, taste some incredible locally-inspired dishes, shop for local products, and learn from the locals at over 60 farm-gates, farmers’ markets, restaurants & cafes, breweries, wineries and shops and you could win one of three grand prizes.

Visit a Trail Stop Explore our local food map to find over 60 of our favourite local spots, or check out our weekly itineraries with unique and authentic local food experiences you won’t want to miss!

Taste, Shop or Experience Start making memories with friends and family at a Local Trail Stop location. Dine at a restaurant, shop at a farmers’ market, or take a farm tour at an Alpaca Farm, there is something for everyone!

Collect Your Stamp Snap a picture and check-in to your trail stop location by uploading your picture on the Buy Algoma, Buy Local website (www.buyalgoma.ca/thelocalfoodtrail. Once your picture is uploaded, you will receive your digital stamp.

Win! Collect three or more stamps and start earning entries to win one of our grand prizes. The more you collect, the better your chances to win. As you collect, you’ll also receive recognition as a Local Food Lover, Local Food Enthusiast or Local Food Connoisseur.

Grand Prizes

#TasteAlgoma | Local Food Lover (Supported by Algoma Power & Community Development Corp. of SSM & Area)

Win $400.00 towards your favourite local restaurants, cafes, wineries or breweries.

3 Stamps | Receive Your Local Food Lover Badge

#Shop Local | Local Food Fanatic (Supported by PUC & City of Sault Ste. Marie)

Win $450.00 towards your favourite local farms, farm-gates, farmers’ markets, or retailers.

9 Stamps | Receive Your Local Fanatic Badge

#Experience Local | Local Food Connoisseur (Supported by BDO & Soo Mill Buildall)

Win a 2021 CSA Share from a local farmer near you- 16 weeks of locally grown vegetables and a private farm, winery or brewery tour. Valued at $500.00

15 Stamps | Receive Your Local Food Connoisseur Badge

Social Media Photo Contest (Proudly sponsored by Algoma Kinniwabi Travel Association, NORDIK Institute, Huron North Community Economic Alliance and Village Media)

Tag your photos @BuyAlgoma and #TheLocalFoodTrailto be entered in to win additional prize contests launched over the Buy Algoma, Buy Local Facebook page www.facebook.com/buyalgoma and Instagram page www.instagram.com/buyalgoma

“The Algoma region is one of the most beautiful in Ontario and we want people to experience that along with the incredible food it has to offer,” says David Thompson, Manager of the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), “The Local Food Trail provides you with the information and resources to experience what our local vendors have to offer and gives you a chance to win some incredible prizes.”

As a non-profit organization, RAIN relied on sponsorships to be able to offer prizes. “The generosity of our local businesses is remarkable and a perfect example of local supporting local,” explains Thompson.

Beyond providing “check in trail stops” that will earn you entries to win three grand prizes, the Local Food Trail also provides suggestions for experiences that can be paired with your trail stop, whether it be a hike or visiting a waterfall.

For more information on The Local Trail visit www.buyalgoma.ca/thelocalfoodtrail.

About the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN)

The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN) is a division of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre (SSMIC). RAIN is supported by the agricultural community, municipalities, the private sector (farmers and businesses), and funding partners to conduct research and provide business development and networking support. RAIN’s vision is to build a resilient farm sector in northern Ontario through innovative research and agricultural development projects. www.rainalgoma.ca