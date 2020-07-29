It is the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost. Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 02, 2020.
Genesis 32: 22-31 Jacob wrestles with God.
Psalm 17: 1-7, 15 Guard me as the apple of your eye.
Romans 9 1-5 I am speaking the truth in Christ.
Matthew 14: 13-21 Feeding more than five thousand.
To Ponder: What blessing has come to you out of a time of wrestling? Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 19 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 29 - July 29, 2020
- Sault College Cougars postpone Season to November - July 28, 2020
- LETTER: In praise of that anti-rail report - July 27, 2020