Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 29

It is the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost. Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 02, 2020.

Genesis 32: 22-31 Jacob wrestles with God.

Psalm 17: 1-7, 15 Guard me as the apple of your eye.

Romans 9 1-5 I am speaking the truth in Christ.

Matthew 14: 13-21 Feeding more than five thousand.

To Ponder: What blessing has come to you out of a time of wrestling? Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 19 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.