East Algoma OPP – Lay 25th Impaired Charge after Vehicle is found in ditch

On July 27, 2020, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to a single Motor Vehicle Collision where pick-up truck entered in a ditch on Lakeshore Drive in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township.

While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested, driver’s licence suspended and the vehicle towed and impounded.

William LOCKWOOD, age 65, of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 27, 2020.