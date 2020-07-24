BOISSONEAU, Derrick

With broken hearts, we are saddened to announce the passing of Derrick Sr. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a long struggle with lung issues, in his 54th year. Loving soulmate of Joanne for 32 years. Fun loving and amazing father of Taylor (Lauren), Diedre (Dave), Derrick Jr. (Nora) and Vanessa (Reed). The Bestest Papa of his fishing and cuddle buddy Cruz (aka Fred), Keira, Mya, Jaxon, Kenzie, Kody and baby girl due in January. Baby brother of the late Diana (Allan), Donna (Tom), Denise (John), Darlene (Mike), Danielle (Blair), Donald (Michelle), Dina (Paul), late Danny (Doreen) and Derinda (Tom). Special brother-in-law of Susan (Dan), Lauri-Ann (Mike), Cathy (Brian) and Melinda.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at 32 Corey Ave. Please bring your memories to share with the family and a lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the SAH Critical Care Fund. A heartfelt thank you to the SAH ICU team. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the donor family for giving us an extra nine memorable years with Derrick. Please keep Derrick’s memory alive by signing your donor card.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.