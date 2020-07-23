Revised School Year Calendar for 2020-2021 Approved by School Boards

Based on June 30, 2020 Ministry memo, boards were encouraged to start the school year by September 1, 2020 to maximize instructional time for students. Further, it advised that boards schedule three Professional Activity (PA) Days prior to the start of student instruction, to allow for some training that may be necessary to prepare for the reopening of schools.

The Revised calendar for 2020-2021 includes a 194-day school year, comprised of 187 instructional days and seven PA days. In following the Ministry’s advice, the two PA days that had been approved for October 23, 2020 and November 20, 2020 will be moved to September 2, 2020 and September 3, 2020. On the secondary calendar, there are the same 10 scheduled examination days scheduled.

Consultation among the four co-terminus Boards – Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO), Algoma District School Board (ADSB) and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) – confirms all are moving to this Revised School Year Calendar 2020-2021.

The Revised 2020-2021 School Year Calendar will be the same for all English and French-language schools and all public and Catholic school boards in the Algoma and Sudbury Districts including Blind River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Hornepayne, Manitoulin Island, Massey, the North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie, Spanish, Wawa and White River. Except for minor changes, the calendar will also apply to CSC Nouvelon and CSPGNO schools in Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Sudbury East.

Revised 2020-2021 School Year – Elementary and Secondary Schools Overview

▪ ADSB, CSC Nouvelon, CSPGNO and HSCDSB staff begin on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (PA Day) prior to Labour Day.

▪ ADSB, CSC Nouvelon, CSPGNO and HSCDSB Students begin classes on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 following Labour Day.

▪ The Christmas holiday schedule remains set from December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021 inclusive.

▪ March Break remains scheduled from Monday, March 15 to Friday March 19, 2021.

▪ The last day of classes for staff and students is June 29, 2021.

Professional Activity Days:

1. September 1, 2020

2. September 2, 2020

3. September 3, 2020

4. September 25, 2020

5. February 5, 2021

6. April 30, 2021

7. June 11, 2021

The complete School Year Calendar for 2020-2021 is available on school board websites.